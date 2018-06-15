Eight years later and still celebrating a smoke-free Wisconsin

Thursday, July 5th marks the 8th Anniversary of Wisconsin’s Smoke-Free Air Law, which means 8 years of clean indoor air for employees and customers across Wisconsin.

Tobacco is still a problem in Wisconsin. Wisconsin going smoke-free has been an incredible success, but it didn’t magically make tobacco use disappear. Cigarette use is still the #1 cause of preventable death, responsible for 16% of deaths in Juneau County according to the UW-Milwaukee Center for Urban Population Health. Many Wisconsin residents are still exposed to the vapor of electronic cigarettes and vape pens. The health effects of being exposed to this vapor are unknown, but the vapor contains some of the same carcinogens that traditional cigarette smoke contains.

Wisconsin has made great strides, but there’s still more work to be done. To find out what South Central Wisconsin Tobacco Free Coalition is doing to address tobacco in Juneau County, follow SCW Tobacco Free Coalition on Facebook. Tobacco users who are ready to quit can call 1-800-QUIT-NOW for free help.

Source: WRJC.com

