Eight on primary ballot for Green Bay mayor
There’s plenty of interest, in being the next mayor of Wisconsin’s third largest city. A crowded field of candidates to be mayor of Green Bay includes former alderman Guy Zima, who’s making his fifth bid for the job. Zima made the Wednesday deadline to file papers as a candidate, bringing the total to eight. The […]
Source: WRN.com
