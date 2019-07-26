Eight children with severe lung injuries were all vaping, says Children’s Hospital

State agencies and the Children’s Hospital are investigating a rash of lung injuries in teens that might be due to vaping. Eight children have been brought to Children’s Hospital with severe lung problems in the last month. Chief medical officer Dr. Michael Gutzeit says they’ve brought in the Department of Health Services to help them […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.