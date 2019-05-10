Efforts underway to stem measles outbreak in Wisconsin

With concerns about measles across the country, efforts are underway to make immunizations available in Wisconsin, and to encourage parents to get their kids immunized. This week, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin is opening nearly two dozen measles clinics across the state. Parents can make an appointment at any clinic to get their kids an MMR […]

