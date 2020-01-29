Efforts To Revive Bald Eagle Population In Wisconsin Wildly Successful

A map from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows how completely the bald eagle population has bounced back since the 1970s. Bald eagle nests number more than 15-hundred in the Badger State. Forty-five years ago there were just a few dozen bald eagle nests in Wisconsin. The Dane County Humane Society gives credit for the revival to the ban on D-D-T, added protections from state and federal endangered species laws, and public support of nest monitoring and protection efforts. Other conservation groups also credit passage of the federal Clean Water Act.

Source: WRJC.com





