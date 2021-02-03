Effort to remove Evers’ mask mandate getting sent back to state Senate

The state Assembly is kicking the Republican effort to end a statewide mask mandate back to the Senate. although it’s unclear how soon that chamber might act. That means Governor Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate remains in place for the time being. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Wednesday that the chamber will adopt a new […]

