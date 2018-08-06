EEOC lawsuit accuses UW System of age discrimination

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleges the University of Wisconsin System refused to hire a former longtime employee because of her age. The EEOC filed the lawsuit Monday. According to the lawsuit, Bambi Butzlaff Voss was 53 years old and subject to a layoff from her job as a marketing and communications specialist at University of Wisconsin’s Waukesha campus. Butzlaff Voss applied for six different positions with the UW System’s central offic…

Source: WAOW.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.