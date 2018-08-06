EEOC lawsuit accuses UW System of age discrimination
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleges the University of Wisconsin System refused to hire a former longtime employee because of her age. The EEOC filed the lawsuit Monday. According to the lawsuit, Bambi Butzlaff Voss was 53 years old and subject to a layoff from her job as a marketing and communications specialist at University of Wisconsin’s Waukesha campus. Butzlaff Voss applied for six different positions with the UW System’s central offic…
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- EEOC lawsuit accuses UW System of age discrimination5 hours ago
- Portage Co. committee: Let voters decide whether to legalize medical marijuana9 hours ago
- Containers to help Wisconsin law officers with meth cleanup9 hours ago
- Scott Walker raises six times more than Democratic frontrunner Tony Evers ahead of Aug. 14...11 hours ago
- Rangers returning to state park patrols to ensure safety and save taxpayers money11 hours ago
- Containers will help law enforcement clean up meth labs11 hours ago
- Tony Evers wrong in attack on Scott Walker11 hours ago
- Public comment wanted on new electric power line through Plum Island12 hours ago
- At 150-years old Eagle Bluff Lighthouse still vital to navigation12 hours ago
- Tony Evers – Tony Evers' figures are wrong in attack on Scott Walker over state...13 hours ago
- Leah Vukmir and Kevin Nicholson say they support Donald Trump on tariffs13 hours ago
- Mauston Man’s Attempt to Elude Officers Falls Flat (on his face)14 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.