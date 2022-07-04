Editorial Roundup Iowa
Dubuque Telegraph Herald. July 2, 2022.
'We are here. We are the majority': Hundreds rally in support of abortion rights after...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 4, 2022 at 2:10 PM
The rally was organized by Women's Right Green Bay, led by Adrianna Pokela and Abby White.
Green Bay protest against Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade abortion ruling held near Lambeau...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 4, 2022 at 4:10 AM
Abortion-rights supporters gathered Sunday on Oneida Street near Lambeau Field to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Here's where to find fireworks, parades and events near Green Bay for 4th of July in 2022
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 4, 2022 at 3:41 AM
Fourth of July 2022 celebrations and fireworks will take place in Brown, Shawano, Oconto and Door counties, and the Oneida Nation Pow Wow will make its return.
Wisconsin fireworks laws: What's legal on the 4th of July?
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 4, 2022 at 3:38 AM
Basically, any firework that explodes or leaves the ground is illegal to use or possess without a permit.
Mandela Barnes comments on teaching of slavery and founding of country draw fire from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 4, 2022 at 2:30 AM
A clip of Barnes' comments during a 2021 event in Portage was posted on Twitter by conservative talk-radio host Dan O'Donnell.
'An incompetent circus': Michael Gableman's 2020 election review reaches 1 year and the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 2, 2022 at 11:53 PM
The review of Wisconsin's 2020 election has turned up little new information and has not found evidence showing the outcome was incorrectly called.
A 22-year-old man died Friday night in a motorcycle crash on the UW-Green Bay campus
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 2, 2022 at 2:07 PM
The driver was not a UW-Green Bay student. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Here is what you should know about Tony Evers as he seeks a second term as Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM
From his time as Superintendent of Public Instruction, here's everything you should know about Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.
Wisconsin health officials confirm state's first case of monkeypox in Dane County
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 2, 2022 at 3:11 AM
A case of orthopoxvirus, presumed to be monkeypox, was found Thursday in a resident of Dane County who is now isolating from others.
