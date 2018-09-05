Eau Claire Police Identify Suspect In Woman’s Beating

Authorities have identified the 41-year-old domestic violence suspect who’s accused of shooting at pursuing law enforcement officers last week. Girard Jones drove away when officers tried to arrest him in the Chippewa Falls area and he opened fire while he was being chased. Nobody was hit. The search for Jones started shortly after a woman arrived at a hospital with severe head injuries. Part of her skull had to be removed to relieve pressure on her brain. Jones told investigators she jumped out of a vehicle while it was moving. The woman’s name hasn’t been released. She is reported to be in critical condition.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.