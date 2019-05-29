Eau Claire Man Faces Drug Charges In Juneau County

A 21 year old Eau Claire man was is facing charges of Felony Bail Jumping and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, on May 26th. A State Trooper noticed a vehicle driving 10 miles per hour under the Speed Limit in the Town of Fountain, in Juneau County. The Trooper conducted a records check of the license plate and discovered the driver had an expired license. He conducted a traffic stop and the driver was identified as Tyler Jeters. The driver could visibly tell Jeters and his passenger were nervous and shaky. The Trooper could also detect the smell of marijuana. Jeters told the Trooper he had some old pipes in the vehicle. A further search of the vehicle turned up 2 glass pipes, a grinder, and some cut straws believed to be used for meth or cocaine use. Jeters and his passenger were both placed under arrest. Jeters is facing charges of Felony Bail Jumping and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

