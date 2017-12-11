Eau Claire forum highlights diverse field in race for governor

A wide range of different ideas for the future of Wisconsin were on display Monday, as a dozen of the candidates in the race for governor appeared together in Eau Claire for a public forum. The forum was hosted by the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans, and featured the candidates tackling issues ranging from corporate influences […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.