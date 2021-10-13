Eau Claire business owner Rebecca Cooke launches bid for Congress in Wisconsin's competitive 3rd District
Rebecca Cooke, who is seeking the Democratic nomination in the competitive 3rd Congressional District, owns a boutique in Eau Claire.
Fact check: Sen. Testin says most of the Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy are not special...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 13, 2021 at 3:05 PM
Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, says "the vast majority of the (refugees) coming into Fort McCoy are not the SIVs" and some have "no documentation at all."
Gableman, who is leading a Republican review of the presidential election, didn't vote in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 13, 2021 at 2:58 PM
Michael Gableman has said he's reviewing the 2020 election because of the sanctity of democracy, but he hasn't been diligent about going to the polls.
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes raises $1.12 million during third quarter
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 13, 2021 at 11:02 AM
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes jumped into the U.S. Senate race in mid-July and had a robust quarterly haul, the largest so far among Democrats.
Khang family shares refugee experience as Afghan refugees come to Wisconsin
by Wausau Daily Herald on October 13, 2021 at 11:02 AM
Yeng Cher Khang's family came from Laos to the United States via refugee camps in Thailand in the aftermath of the Vietnam War.
Updated: Where to get COVID-19 vaccinations in Brown County, including for kids
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 12, 2021 at 10:35 PM
Here's where you can look for an available appointment or join a waitlist for a vaccine.
Wisconsin sixth-generation fishing company Susie-Q meets changing challenges of Great...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on October 12, 2021 at 8:43 PM
Jamie LeClair, the sixth-generation LeClair to sell fish in Two Rivers, remembers her grandfather fishing in minus-70-degree wind chills.
A 28 Year Old Chicago Man Facing Charges Of Stealing A Vehicle And Possessing Drugs
by WRJC WebMaster on October 12, 2021 at 5:36 PM
Illinois Man Fleeing To Juneau County To Avoid Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on October 12, 2021 at 5:29 PM
Vos says Gableman elections probe will continue
by Bob Hague on October 12, 2021 at 5:27 PM
The latest development in a partisan Republican investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin saw state State Attorney General Josh Kaul make a request of Speaker Robin Vos “So my request to Speaker Vos is simple: shut this […]
