Easy does it on the ice, says DNR warden

Even though there’s ice on some lakes and rivers already doesn’t mean it’s safe to walk or drive on it. Department of Natural Resources warden Jacob Holsclaw says no ice is safe ice, and even less so in the early season. “I always tell people like no fish, I don’t care how big that fish […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.