'Earn my vote': Wisconsin voters say what they want Tony Evers, Tim Michels and Senate candidates to talk about ahead of midterms
The voters spoke in the first of a series of town halls being hosted across Wisconsin by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and two other partners.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 22, 2022 at 4:07 AM
Man dies, 2 hurt, 1 missing after vehicle strikes power pole in Marinette County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 22, 2022 at 3:10 AM
One man was killed, two were hurt and one is missing after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole in the town of Beaver.
What to know about parole, truth in sentencing and when people can get out of prison in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 22, 2022 at 2:55 AM
Only about 8% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 prisoners in custody today were sentenced under the old parole system.
Green Bay OKs police cameras that read motorists' license plates, stalls on city branding...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 22, 2022 at 2:25 AM
Council members questioned spending $101,000 on marketing Green Bay, instead of other needs.
House Democrats push through bill aimed at preventing overturning of elections, with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 22, 2022 at 12:50 AM
Wisconsin's Republican congressmen voted against the bill, including Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald, who objected to certifying two states' electors.
Wisconsin's Tammy Baldwin was the first openly LGBTQ member in the U.S. Senate and is now...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 21, 2022 at 9:35 PM
Tammy Baldwin became the country's first openly LGBTQ senator upon election in 2012.
Michels wants to halt all paroles in Wisconsin, citing release of violent offenders under...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 21, 2022 at 9:11 PM
The parole commission has granted discretionary paroles at a slightly higher rate under Gov. Tony Evers than it did during the Gov. Scott Walker's two terms.
Evers calls special session of legislature – says voter referendum could allow for...
by Bob Hague on September 21, 2022 at 8:25 PM
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers wants to give voters a say on the status of abortion in Wisconsin. Evers has proposed a special session of the Legislature, to take up a constitutional amendment allowing statewide referendums. Evers said that could […]
Fact check: Group says Barnes…wants to release 50% of prisoners when 68% are classified...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 21, 2022 at 6:13 PM
National Republican Senatorial Committee says "Mandela Barnes…wants to release 50% of the prison population when 68% is classified as 'violent offenders.'"
