'Earn my vote': Wisconsin voters say what they want Tony Evers, Tim Michels and Senate candidates to talk about ahead of midterms

The voters spoke in the first of a series of town halls being hosted across Wisconsin by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and two other partners.

     

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment