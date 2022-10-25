Early voting begins Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here's what you need to know
Bring your photo ID. If you’re not registered to vote, you can do so at the polls; visit myvote.wi.gov to find out how.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
WPS's revised electric rate proposal shifts more costs to residential customers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 25, 2022 at 3:52 PM
WPS is seeking a 13% increase in residential electric rates in 2023, about twice the increase it is seeking for large industrial energy users.
Golden Eagles Boys XC Punches Team Ticket to State Firlus State Qualifier for Girls Team
by WRJC WebMaster on October 25, 2022 at 3:20 PM
6 Wisconsin nonprofits receive $235,000 in grants from Gannett Foundation
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 25, 2022 at 2:23 PM
More than 60 nonprofits shared their ideas to improve Wisconsin. These six are getting grants so they can.
In 2018 governor's race, Milwaukee absentee ballots took center stage. That could happen...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 25, 2022 at 11:01 AM
The tight partisan races next month come in the context of controversy over absentee ballots in the 2020 and 2018 elections.
Sturgeon Bay bridge to close for maintenance but will reopen for trick-or-treating
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 25, 2022 at 10:20 AM
The marked detour will take vehicular traffic into and through downtown Sturgeon Bay during work on the bridge Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich to unveil $96.7M budget proposal that would hike property...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 25, 2022 at 10:10 AM
An 11.6% increase in total taxes collected doesn't automatically equal the same increase in a person's city property tax bill, however.
Conservative speaker Matt Walsh comes to UW-Madison campus, attracting protest and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 25, 2022 at 2:44 AM
The sold-out event sparked protest and controversy over what some say are the speaker's transphobic views.
Respiratory illnesses are spiking earlier than normal in children. Here's what to look...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 24, 2022 at 10:22 PM
A Children's Wisconsin doctor warns we could be experiencing a surge of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 in upcoming months.
Bellevue man charged with attempted homicide in Mobil robbery attempt
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 24, 2022 at 9:11 PM
The man was arrested on probation violations three days after the incident and charged three weeks later.
