Early voting begins in Wisconsin

Early voting begins Tuesday in Wisconsin. In-person absentee voting, also known as early voting, runs through March 31 in most locations, based on where you live and what your municipal clerk’s office offers. Go to MyVote.WI.gov to view in-person absentee voting site locations and hours of availability, and your clerk’s by appointment absentee voting information. […] Source: WRN.com







