Early morning fire causes severe damage to Richfield rental home as tenants were set to move in
Richfield Fire Chief Josh Sabo said no one was home and no foul play is suspected.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
DELAYED CAMPGROUND OPENING IN JUNEAU COUNTY
by WRJC WebMaster on April 22, 2020 at 4:49 PM
To ensure state and local guidance for COVID-19 measures are being followed and protect the safety of employees, visitors and community members, Juneau County is delaying the opening of all campgrounds. The order does not prohibit individuals from […]
Mile Bluff reminds parents to schedule essential routine well-child exams
by WRJC WebMaster on April 22, 2020 at 4:47 PM
From birth to adolescence, well-child exams are used to track a child’s health and growth. During these routine visits, important vaccines may also be given. Due to “Safer at Home” orders, parents may wonder if […]
DMV program wins two national awards
by WRJC WebMaster on April 22, 2020 at 4:45 PM
Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) received two national awards for its new online service that cuts down paperwork and provides real-time updates for courts and municipalities. DMV’s Traffic Violation and […]
Legislature Takes Gov. Evers to Court
by WRJC WebMaster on April 22, 2020 at 4:44 PM
Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) released the following statement after filing an original action in the Wisconsin State Supreme Court challenging the governor’s extension of the Safer at […]
SPRING COMPETITIONS AND TOURNAMENTS CANCELED, BUT SPRING SPORT OPPORTUNITIES EXTENDED
by WRJC WebMaster on April 22, 2020 at 4:41 PM
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control voted to cancel 2020 spring sports regular-season competitions and the Tournament Series while allowing individual, virtual spring sports coaching to continue until the final day of […]
As Earth Day turns 50, UW-Madison scientist says how we treat Earth can foster pandemics
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 22, 2020 at 3:27 PM
A UW-Madison professor outlines how our treatment of the land around us can create the environment needed to generate a pandemic like this one.
Republican Party of Wisconsin pushes back state convention to July
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 22, 2020 at 2:34 PM
The decision by the party comes as GOP legislative leaders sued to block the Evers administration from keeping store and schools closed.
NFL draft will raise money for COVID-19 relief and engage fans
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 22, 2020 at 2:05 PM
Green Bay Packers fans can follow the action during the NFL draft and donate money for COVID-19 relief efforts.
Evers rips Republican effort to block ‘Safer at Home’ extension
by Bob Hague on April 22, 2020 at 1:38 PM
Governor Tony Evers said Tuesday that the Republican effort to block his extended “Safer at Home” order through the Wisconsin Supreme Court sends a clear message. “Legislative Republicans are telling those . . . four-thousand […]
