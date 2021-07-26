EAA AirVenture returns this week with a strong showing in attendance
EAA AirVenture Oshkosh returns this week after having to to cancel last year, with a strong attendance showing of attendance and exhibits.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
GOP lawmakers want to override a veto. Evers wants lawmakers to give more funding for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 26, 2021 at 9:00 PM
The veto override vote and an attempt by Gov. Tony Evers to raise money for schools are both likely to fail.
-
EAA AirVenture returns this week with a strong showing in attendance
by Oshkosh Northwestern on July 26, 2021 at 8:04 PM
EAA AirVenture Oshkosh returns this week after having to to cancel last year, with a strong attendance showing of attendance and exhibits.
-
Robinson (Olson), Sheila Marie Age 54 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on July 26, 2021 at 5:57 PM
-
Who can spell 'Giannis Antetokounmpo'? Well, these two Menomonee Falls kids can.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 26, 2021 at 5:40 PM
Jack and Joe Malloy of Menomonee Falls won $1,280 in cash for spelling Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's name correctly after the NBA Championship.
-
Wisconsin Republican leader Robin Vos is caught in the middle over the election probe as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 26, 2021 at 5:14 PM
Democrats see his review as an attempt to undermine an election; conservatives say his efforts fall short.
-
It's 'when, not if' Green Bay's Ray Nitschke bridge will fail, but a bill meant to fund...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 26, 2021 at 3:54 PM
Democratic Rep. Shelton proposes $1.2 million in state funding to ensure the Nitschke doesn't become the next Green Bay bridge to fail.
-
Police searching for suspect after person shot in head following Wolf River tubing in...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 26, 2021 at 3:52 PM
The shooting happened after a fight broke out between people who were tubing on the Little Wolf River.
-
Mississippi River experiencing low water levels thanks to lack of rain in northern...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 26, 2021 at 3:25 PM
Climate change is causing bigger swings in precipitation, leading to greater extremes from year to year.
-
Diethman, Mary E. Age 88 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on July 26, 2021 at 2:26 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.