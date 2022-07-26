EAA AirVenture 2022 Day 2
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 26, 2022 at 11:49 PM
A mother grieves loss of daughter, granddaughter in crash involving Wisconsin senator 2...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 26, 2022 at 11:08 PM
Alyssa Ortman, 27, and her 5-year-old daughter Khaleesi Fink died after a car crash in Ashland involving Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley
Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley involved in fatal car crash that killed a mother and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 26, 2022 at 10:54 PM
Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom said he has not yet determined whether charges will be filed against any of the drivers in the three-vehicle crash.
Unvaccinated people died from COVID at a rate 3.5 times higher in June than those who got...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 26, 2022 at 8:42 PM
The Wisconsin DHS recently released June data surrounding COVID-19 illness after vaccination.
Donald Trump to stump for Tim Michels in Waukesha ahead of Wisconsin's primary election...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 26, 2022 at 8:23 PM
Donald Trump plans to hold a rally at the Waukesha County Fairgrounds on Aug. 5, the Friday before the Aug. 9 primary election.
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Lena Taylor endorses Sarah Godlewski
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 26, 2022 at 8:14 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Fact check: Hong says GOP has only allowed about 2% of Dem bills to have hearing.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 26, 2022 at 7:44 PM
State Rep. Hong says GOP lawmakers have only allowed about 2% of Dem bills to have hearing.
Trump will host Waukesha campaign rally for Tim Michels
by Bob Hague on July 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Former President Donald Trump has scheduled a rally for Tim Michels on August 5th rally in Waukesha. Michels is the pipeline construction company executive whom Trump is endorsing in the August 9 Republican primary, where he faces former Lieutenant […]
A federal funding program with bipartisan support helped clean up the Great Lakes. Could...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 26, 2022 at 6:59 PM
The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative is recognized as a success story, funding thousands of cleanup projects and garnering bipartisan support.
