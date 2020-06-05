EAA AirVenture 2020 plans to go virtual with shortened Spirit of Aviation Week
Despite the cancellation of EAA AirVenture 2020 in Oshkosh, the Experimental Aircraft Association will hold a shortened Spirit of Aviation Week on July 21-25.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
1 in 4 Wisconsin nursing homes hit by COVID-19, data show. One facility reports 57 deaths.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2020 at 11:08 PM
But new federal numbers are deeply flawed, underestimating the problem and leaving consumers in the dark.
Tubby family still looking for answers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 5, 2020 at 11:05 PM
The family of Jonathon Tubby doesn't want another family to suffer from a loved one being killed by police.
Family of Jonathon Tubby, killed by police in 2018, calls for peace ahead of Green Bay...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 5, 2020 at 10:14 PM
'The belief we have ... is that justice is not there if you don't also have peace," says uncle of Oneida Nation man killed by Green Bay police in 2018
Green Bay Police promise 'low-key' presence during weekend protests
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 5, 2020 at 9:48 PM
Police Chief Andrew Smith heard concerns about "overzealous tactics" and modified the department's response plan for weekend protests.
Arrowhead senior posts 'vulgar and racist' video about George Floyd
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2020 at 8:30 PM
In the background another voice appears to reference President Donald Trump and the KKK, but it's not clear what's being said.
Watch our Coronavirus Five in Five news roundup for June 5, 2020
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 5, 2020 at 8:19 PM
Coronavirus Five in Five is a five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘It doesn’t have to be brutality to feel abusive’ – cops meet people at...
by WRN Contributor on June 5, 2020 at 8:01 PM
Reactions to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police continue to spread across Wisconsin. Marshfield police officers met with people at a downtown cookout and rally Thursday, including Police Chief Rick Gramza. “We solve […]
Authorities identify Marinette man who died in motorcycle-deer crash in Oconto County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 5, 2020 at 7:48 PM
The man was not wearing a helmet but his young passenger was, according to the sheriff's office.
