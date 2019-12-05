Dziki, Eleanore L. Age 95 of Necedah

Eleanore L. Dziki, age 95, of Necedah, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019, at the Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, WI.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 9, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Father Wesley Janowski will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Eleanore’s memory to the Necedah Siegler Memorial Library, 217 Oak Grove Drive, Necedah, WI 54646. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.