Dying thief who stole ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers from the Judy Garland Museum gets no prison time
A dying thief who confessed to stealing ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in “The Wizard of Oz” received no prison time when he was sentenced Monday. Seventy-six-year-old Terry Jon Martin stole the slippers in 2005 from the Judy Garland…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on January 29, 2024 at 5:56 PM
Royall Blows Out New Lisbon in SBC Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on January 29, 2024 at 5:55 PM
Norwalk Man Convicted of Child Sex Crimes
by WRJC WebMaster on January 29, 2024 at 5:53 PM
Mauston/Hillsboro Postal Services to Hold Upcoming Career Fair
by WRJC WebMaster on January 29, 2024 at 5:51 PM
Full Wrestling Match: Mauston at Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on January 29, 2024 at 5:51 PM
Western Wisconsin lawmakers concerned over closure of several hospitals in the region
by Raymond Neupert on January 29, 2024 at 11:57 AM
Elected officials in western Wisconsin are still coming to terms with the departure of a major health care employer. State Senator Jeff Smith says of particular concern are mental health services offered at Sacred Heart in Eau Claire […]
Governor Evers taps private donations to complete Pelican River conservation project
by Raymond Neupert on January 29, 2024 at 11:55 AM
A plan to protect the Pelican River Forest is back on track after Democratic Governor Tony Evers helped secure funding for the conservation effort. Conservation Fund Regional Director Clint Miller tells WXPR they’ve got big plans for the […]
Lyndon Station Man Leads Authorities on High Speed Chase
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2024 at 5:42 PM
Tomah Teacher Recognized for Honor
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2024 at 5:34 PM
