DWD Secretary Frostman explains delays in unemployment claims

Some people in Wisconsin who are waiting on an unemployment check could be waiting until October. The Department of Workforce Development says it could take that long to clear the backlog of people waiting to have their jobless claims processed. The agency says the current unemployment claims backlog stands at 112-thousand cases. State Senator Chris […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.