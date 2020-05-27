DWD processing PUA Applications

The Department of Workforce Development has received more than 80,000 applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in the month since the department began accepting applications.

On May 21, DWD began issuing payments for those eligible for the assistance

PUA is a new federal program that was established to provide assistance to people who are not eligible for regular Unemployment Insurance. People who are self-employed, certain independent contractors and people with limited recent work history are among those potentially eligible for assistance under the temporary program.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.