DWD Overpaid and Underpaid Benefits in April

An unknown number of unemployed people in Wisconsin received too much, or not enough, in benefits from the state Department of Workforce Development in late April as it worked to process additional money in federal aid to help those suddenly out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic, an audit released Wednesday

The department announced on April 30 that it had overpaid unemployment recipients. The over-payments were associated with retroactive benefits and the new temporary $600 a week in additional federal benefits made available to help address layoffs caused by the pandemic, the audit said.

The audit identified $21.2 million in over-payments through direct deposit and debit cards. The department said it canceled nearly all of the over-payments, about $19.6 million, before the money was received by recipients.

Source: WRJC.com







