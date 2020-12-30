DWD clears claims backlog, but appeals backlog remains

The state Department of Workforce Development says that it has cleared its entire backlog of unemployment claims. In a Wednesday morning press release, Department of Workforce Development Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said the agency had reached its goal to clear the backlog of claims. DWD said nearly 100,000 residents had pending unemployment insurance claims in September, […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.