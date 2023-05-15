Dvorak, Sandra K. Age 70 of New Lisbon
Sandra K. Dvorak, age 70 of New Lisbon passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Serenity House in Tomah. She was the daughter of Robert and Lorraine (Schultz) Kutcher of New Lisbon, born in Sparta, Wisconsin, July 15, 1952. Sandi was raised in New Lisbon and graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1970. She attended cosmetology school in Madison and became a beautician in 1971. She went to work at Nu Look Beauty Salon in New Lisbon, eventually purchased the business and continued serving countless dedicated clients before retiring in 2013.
She was united in marriage to Glenn Dvorak on July 15th 1972. They settled in New Lisbon, raised three amazing sons and enjoyed 50+ years of marriage.
Sandi was an active member of Bethany Lutheran Church in New Lisbon and dedicated many years of service to teaching the youth of the Sunday School. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Sandi loved the outdoors, gardening in her many flower beds and birdwatching. She loved all animals and spent years raising horses and golden retrievers. Her sense of adventure and infectious laugh were often the highlight on many family vacations and camping trips. She was also a very talented painter and enjoyed making stain glass creations.
Sandi is survived by her husband Glenn Dvorak, three sons Jason Dvorak (Jenny) of New Lisbon, Brian Dvorak (Johanna) of Deforest, and Michael Dvorak of New Lisbon, sister Helen York (John) of New Lisbon, sister-in-law Elaine Larson (Ron) of Tomahawk, sister-in-law Carol Dvorak of Monona, sister-in-law Sonia Smith (Gary) of New Lisbon, sister-in-law Terri Taylor (Scott) of Ontario. Beloved grandchildren Jared, Ethan, Amelia, Zoey, Hailey, Kaylin, many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Robert Kutcher, infant sister Katherine Kutcher, brother Robert Kutcher Jr. and brother-in-law John Dvorak.
The family would like to thank the staff at Serenity House for making her last days comfortable. The family would appreciate a donation in her honor to Hospice Touch, Tomah.
A Funeral Service will take place on Monday, May 15th, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Bethany Lutheran Church (618 W. River St.) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday at Bethany Lutheran Church from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service. Rev. Lucy Hardie presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com
Source: WRJC.com
