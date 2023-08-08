Dutch elm disease came first. Then emerald ash borer. Now, an urgent push is on to restore trees.
Dutch elm disease has wiped out the majority of adult elm trees growing along the Mississippi River, robbing them of their role.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Dutch elm disease came first. Then emerald ash borer. Now, an urgent push is on to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Dutch elm disease has wiped out the majority of adult elm trees growing along the Mississippi River, robbing them of their role.
-
What will Popple River, Wisconsin's second-smallest town, do with a 5,000% increase in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Some of Wisconsin's smallest communities were big winners in the state's revamped system for sending state revenue back to municipalities and counties.
-
Former graduate returns as Southern Door School District interim superintendent
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 8, 2023 at 2:41 AM
Southern Door School District's new interim superintendent is a former graduate of the district.
-
Attorney General Josh Kaul seeks to speed abortion ban court challenge
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 7, 2023 at 10:39 PM
The move comes less than a week after liberals gained control of the state Supreme Court which is expected to decide the case.
-
Gov. Tony Evers says Wisconsin's slate of fake electors should face prosecution
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM
An indictment of Donald Trump accusing him of organizing a conspiracy to steal the 2020 election references Wisconsin's fake elector scheme.
-
Green Bay police worry a crowd is 'stressing the bear out' as they work to remove it from...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 7, 2023 at 7:22 PM
Police are asking the public to avoid the area "as it's starting to cause a public safety issue," said Public Information Officer Jennifer Gonzalez.
-
DFI urges caution regarding precious metal investment pitches
by bhague@wrn.com on August 7, 2023 at 5:51 PM
Ask questions first, if you’re considering investing in precious metals. Staff Attorney Lindsay Fedler with the state Department of Financial Institutions Division of Securities, said due diligence is critical before buying gold or silver. […]
-
HS Football Preview – 2023 Poynette Pumas
by WRJC WebMaster on August 7, 2023 at 4:12 PM
-
Elections leaders approve redesign of absentee ballot envelopes aimed at making them...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 7, 2023 at 3:37 PM
The Wisconsin Elections Commission said the changes should make it easier for voters to read and complete ballot envelopes.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.