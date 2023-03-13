During Sunshine Week, help support coverage of the environment in Wisconsin
Through the national report for America program we’ve been able to expand coverage on critical topics for readers, including the environment.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Lac du Flambeau tribe to reopen barricaded roads in northern Wisconsin as temporary...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 13, 2023 at 5:15 PM
The barricaded roads will reopen for 90 days while the tribe and town officials negotiate a more permanent resolution.
-
Green Bay School Board names Claude Tiller the district's new superintendent
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 13, 2023 at 4:58 PM
At a special board meeting Monday night, the school board will vote to make the official job offer to Tiller.
-
How this couple found their dream home: The historic mansion of paper magnate D.C. Everest
by Wausau Daily Herald on March 13, 2023 at 3:53 PM
Courtney Olson and Felix Gallo fell in love with Wausau's D.C. Everest estate, a 'Mediterranean villa that's been dropped in the middle of Wisconsin.'
-
During Sunshine Week, help support coverage of the environment in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 13, 2023 at 3:07 PM
Through the national report for America program we've been able to expand coverage on critical topics for readers, including the environment.
-
What the three-fifths clause tells us about strokes and other health disparities for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 13, 2023 at 12:24 PM
A Milwaukee physician said said black health will not improve until the US creates a restorative health equity plan for the descendants of slaves
-
Wisconsin's Supreme Court race holds high stakes. Here's a breakdown of issues the next...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 13, 2023 at 10:02 AM
The election has liberal Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz facing conservative former Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly.
-
Wisconsin State of the Tribes address is Tuesday. Here's how to watch, how it started and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 13, 2023 at 10:01 AM
The 19th State of the Tribes address will be broadcast beginning at 1 p.m. March 14. Here's how to tune in and a look back at its evolution.
-
After report on boy's death on a Wisconsin dairy farm, officials move to address issues...
by Wausau Daily Herald on March 12, 2023 at 10:01 AM
A ProPublica investigation showed how language barriers contributed to authorities wrongly blaming a dairy farm worker for his son's death.
-
Green Bay Notre Dame vs. Pewaukee: WIAA girls basketball state championship photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 12, 2023 at 5:34 AM
Green Bay Notre Dame defeated Pewaukee in the WIAA Division 2 championship on March 11, 2023.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.