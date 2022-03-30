During National Library Week April 3-9, connect with your library

Area libraries continue to go above and beyond to keep communities connected by expanding resources and embracing inclusion in their programming, resources and collections. April 3-9, 2022, is National Library Week, a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Connect With Your Library,” a slogan that promotes libraries as places where community members can connect to one another, where users can connect to broadband or public computer stations, and where anyone can connect with countless resources and trusted sources of information.

Public libraries in the Winding Rivers Library System span seven counties in Western Wisconsin, and, while no two of the 34 connected libraries are exactly the same, each offers a wide array of programs, classes, and services that are available in person or from the comfort of home, including book clubs, children’s activities, tools and resources for jobseekers and business owners, book and material selection assistance, and online subscription service access.

This National Library Week, the public can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting their library in person or online or following them on social media.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.

For more information and to connect with your local library, visit Winding Rivers Library System online at www.wrlsweb.org/find-my-library/.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.