Dunnigan, Dale M. Age 73

A funeral service will be held for Dale M. Dunnigan, age 73, on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston with Reverend Joan Marie Wittrock officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Conway Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station. Burial will be at the Mauston City Cemetery and she will be laid to rest next to her parents.

Dale is survived by her son, Guy M. Hagen of Monument, Colorado and brother, Russel Emery of Mauston Wisconsin.

Share online memories and condolences at www.pichafuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.