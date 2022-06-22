Dunaway, Yvonne W. Age 93 of Mauston

Yvonne W. Dunaway, age 93, of Mauston, Wisconsin passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at Fair View

Nursing Home in Mauston.

Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Oxford Bible Church. Pastor Jim Appel will officiate. Interment will be at the Wood Cemetery, Wyeville, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church.

Yvonne was born November 6, 1928, in Sparta, Wisconsin to Virgil and Violet (Crawford) Gustin.

She married Donald Eugene Dunaway on July 23, 1962, in Sparta.

Yvonne enjoyed traveling, attending church services, going to the casinos, and doing genealogy.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald; Mother, Violet “Cookie” Gustin; grandson, Shane Dettmann; brother-in-law, Jerome Zuelke, and daughters-in-law, Sandra Lee Goodwin & Fran Dunaway.

Survivors include her children: Arnold E. Goodwin Sr., Fredrick (Cheryl) Goodwin, & Debra Rossier; stepsons: Gerald (Elizabeth) Dunaway & Keith Dunaway; grandchildren: William J. Pritchett, Laurie (Mark) Wagner, Arnold Goodwin Jr., Donald (Kim) Goodwin, Kevin Hesse, Tracy Pritchett, Amber Goodwin, Jerry, Denny, Joey, Troy, Kurt & Cheri Dunaway; great-grandchildren: Ryan & Joseph Karaba, Caitlynn Hesse, Saryn Goodwin, Alexis (Josh) Miller, Forest (Joel) Contreras, and Damien, Trayvon, Jayden, Nakasha. Yvonne is further survived by other relatives & friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.

Source: WRJC.com







