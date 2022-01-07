Duffy praises Ron Johnson as Senator continues to push unsubstantiated claims about COVID vaccines

Former Wisconsin congressman Sean Duffy says he’s not running for office, but he hopes fellow Republican, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, does seek a third term. Duffy praised Johnson during a Thursday interview on conservative talk station WISN in Milwaukee. “You need people who know where the bodies are buried,” Duffy told host Jay Weber. “They […] Source: WRN.com







