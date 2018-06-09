Drug Overdose in Adams County Leads to Multiple Charges

On May 28th Adams County authorities reported to the Town of Rome for a drug overdose. Sarah Bulin 25, of Nekoosa was unconscious on the ground not breathing. Bulin’s mother believed her daughter may have injected herself with heroin. Authoriites found drug paraphernalia and a needle containing heroin at the scene. Bulin was taken to the hospital and then transported to jail. She is being charged with Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Source: WRJC.com

