Drowning Occurs on Kickapoo River Near Ontario

A drowning occurred on Thursday afternoon June 1, 2023, at approximately 1:15 P.M., in rural Ontario, WI, in the Town of Whitestown.

Aundra D. Keaton Jr., age 19, of Middleton, WI was tubing on the Kickapoo River with a small group of

people. The group stopped to swim. Aundra Keaton experienced a deep drop off and went

under. Aundra Keaton was not wearing a life preserver. A female in his group attempted to rescue him

but was unsuccessful.

At approximately 2:51 P.M., Aundra Keaton’s body was recovered from the river and was pronounced

dead at the scene by Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh. Assisting the sheriff’s office at the scene were

the Ontario Fire Department, Ontario Ambulance Service, La Farge Fire Department, La Farge

Ambulance Service, Wisconsin State Patrol, Vernon County Emergency Management, a ranger from

Wildcat Mountain State Park, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the Vernon County

Coroner.

Source: WRJC.com







