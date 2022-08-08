Drop boxes are still legal in Wisconsin. Just, not for voting
All over Wisconsin, drop boxes continue to be used as a secure way for the public to deliver important documents to the government, even though they are not explicitly authorized under state law. You can pay your taxes via drop…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Abdi Fatah Ahmed sentencing postponed in horrific crash that killed 3 people on Lombardi...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 8, 2022 at 10:16 PM
The crash killed a couple and a woman's mother. Police said a car was moving at 104 mph a second before the impact.
-
Winnebago County confirms its first case of monkeypox as Wisconsin's number grows to 26...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on August 8, 2022 at 9:20 PM
Elsewhere in the region, three cases were confirmed in Outagamie County and one in Brown County.
-
Robin Vos gave Michael Gableman $11,000 a month to review the 2020 election. Now Gableman...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 8, 2022 at 7:32 PM
Gableman, who gave an invocation at former President Donald Trump's Waukesha rally Friday, is endorsing Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' primary opponent
-
Prep your deer hunting spot this summer ahead of fall hunt, says DNR
by Raymond Neupert on August 8, 2022 at 7:19 PM
We’re several months out from the gun deer season, but now’s a good time to get out into your favorite hunting spot to prepare it for the falls. Department of Natural Resources deer specialist Jeff Pritzl says that while preparing […]
-
Oneida Nation collaborates with UW-Green Bay to bring 'Reservation Dogs' actors' hip hop...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 8, 2022 at 6:35 PM
In collaboration with the Oneida Nation, the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts is bringing Indigenous stars to Green Bay for upcoming shows.
-
Man receives life sentence for fatally stabbing, beating former Yellow Cab owner on Green...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 8, 2022 at 6:28 PM
Andres Garcia-Saenz must serve at least 40 years of his sentence before he can be considered for parole, a judge ruled.
-
Wonewoc Woman Arrested Now Faces Drug Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on August 8, 2022 at 6:09 PM
-
HS Football Preview – Adams-Friendship Green Devils
by WRJC WebMaster on August 8, 2022 at 2:07 PM
-
Five takeaways from Friday's Trump-Michels rally in Waukesha
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 8, 2022 at 1:11 PM
The visit came just days before a competitive GOP primary for Wisconsin governor.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.