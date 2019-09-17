Drivers sought in fatal hit-and-runs

The drivers involved in two recent fatal hit-and-run crashes in Wisconsin are still being sought by police. A 60-year-old pedestrian severely injured in a Madison hit-and-run accident on Thursday, September 12 has died. The name of the Town of Brooklyn man has not been released and Madison police are still searching for the driver. It […]

Source: WRN.com





