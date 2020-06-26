Drivers License Renewals

Drivers under age 60 whose driver license expired during the public health emergency have until Saturday, July 25, 2020 to get their license renewed.

Due to COVID-19, Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) extended the renewal period and waived late fees for approximately 80,000 drivers whose regular driver license expired after March 12, 2020. However, the extension for this group of drivers is set to end on July 25, 2020. Many drivers can renew online at wisconsindmv.gov/renewDL.

Due to elevated pandemic-related health risks for people age 60 and older, DMV granted an additional 60 days to renew their driver license. They have until September 24, 2020 to renew.

Many customers are using DMV’s new online renewal program at wisconsindmv.gov/renewDL to quickly and easily renew their licenses online.

To be eligible for the online license renewal program, drivers must meet all the following:

Must be a U.S. citizen with a regular (Class D) driver license (Commercial Driver Licenses do not qualify)

Must be 64 years of age or under

Have no new medical restrictions or a negative change to their vision since the last renewal

Source: WRJC.com







