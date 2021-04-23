Drivers age 60 and older whose license expired during the COVID-19 pandemic will need to renew their license by May 21
The extension was put in place so people age 60 and older would not have to go in-person to a customer service center during the COVID-19 pandemic.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 23, 2021 at 11:45 PM
Sun Prairie families sue district over assignment asking students how to punish a slave
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 23, 2021 at 11:43 PM
Families are demanding financial compensation and racial bias training for school staff.
Arraignment set for Shawano County parents, son charged with child abuse
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 23, 2021 at 11:12 PM
A Marshfield Child Advocacy Center doctor testified that she believes the children were both neglected, and physically and emotionally abused.
Ron Johnson said vaccine distribution should have been limited 'to the vulnerable'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 23, 2021 at 9:49 PM
During radio interview, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson appeared to question the premise of vaccinating majority of Americans against COVID-19.
Two sisters with ovarian cancer joined the same clinical drug trial. One kept getting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 23, 2021 at 9:41 PM
Two sisters took part in a phase 3 clinical trial of olaparib leading to approval of the drug by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
There's a new agreement between Foxconn and Wisconsin. Here are some important unanswered...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 23, 2021 at 9:21 PM
The biggest unanswered question is: What will Foxconn make in Mount Pleasant? So far, there has been no significant manufacturing at the site.
For second time, Evers vetoes bill that would have barred mandatory vaccinations
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 23, 2021 at 8:52 PM
Gov. Tony Evers vetoed bills Friday that would have prevented the government from requiring people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and barred it from closing churches because of the pandemic.
What Ron Johnson gets wrong about the COVID-19 vaccines
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 23, 2021 at 8:16 PM
Amtrak Hiawatha service is resuming its pre-pandemic schedule in May
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 23, 2021 at 5:17 PM
Amtrak Hiawatha service is resuming its pre-pandemic round trips between Milwaukee and Chicago May 23.
