Driver Who Hit Buggy In Sauk County Turns Himself In

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office says a 38-year-old Cazenovia man has turned himself after a weekend accident involving a horse-and-buggy and an S-U-V. Brian Daniels called the dispatch center Monday saying he was the driver involved in the Sunday afternoon crash. Five people required hospital treatment and the horse died after the accident in Cazenovia. Daniels had been charged with five felony counts of hit-and-run causing injury. Two adults and three children from LaValle were ejected when the S-U-V hit the buggy from behind on Highway 58. All five were taken to Reedsburg Area Medical Center for treatment.

Source: WRJC.com

