Driver Of SUV Struck By Sauk County School Bus Dies At Crash Scene

The driver of an S-U-V was killed Monday morning in a crash with a school bus in Sauk County. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the scene of the wreck at around 6:31 A-M to a report of a crash in the town of Delton. Deputies say a Kobussen school bus was headed north on County BD when an S-U-V attempted to exit the Whitetail Crossing parking lot onto County Road B-D and was struck by the school bus. The Sauk County Coroner’s Office says the operator of the S-U-V died at the scene. Sheriff’s officials say no children were on the school bus at the time of the crash. The name of the victim has not been released. The crash remains under investigation.

