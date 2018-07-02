Driver Given 3-Year Prison Sentence For Drug-Fueled Chase
Fond du Lac County authorities say a 31-year-old man was high on heroin when he led them on a drug-fueled chase during the Memorial Day weekend. Andrew Qualls was sentenced to three years in prison during a courtroom appearance last week. Qualls was convicted of recklessly endangering safety and operating while intoxicated, fifth offense. He forced an off-duty Fond du Lac County captain off the road May 28th when he crossed the center line of a county highway. Deputies were able to stop him after he had blown through at least one stop sign in heavy holiday traffic.
Source: WRJC.com
