Driver Given 3-Year Prison Sentence For Drug-Fueled Chase

Fond du Lac County authorities say a 31-year-old man was high on heroin when he led them on a drug-fueled chase during the Memorial Day weekend. Andrew Qualls was sentenced to three years in prison during a courtroom appearance last week. Qualls was convicted of recklessly endangering safety and operating while intoxicated, fifth offense. He forced an off-duty Fond du Lac County captain off the road May 28th when he crossed the center line of a county highway. Deputies were able to stop him after he had blown through at least one stop sign in heavy holiday traffic.

Source: WRJC.com

