Driver drowns at Merrimac Ferry landing

A man died Tuesday night after driving a car into the Wisconsin River at the Merrimac Ferry landing. Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said 57-year-old Scott L. Kirkpatrick, from Middleton, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Trax southbound on State Highway 113 when he approached the ferry landing. Sheriff Meister says it appears Kirkpatrick did not realize […]

Source: WRN.com

