Driver dies after car strikes Iowa home, bursts into flames

The driver of a car died after the vehicle slammed into a home in Iowa and burst into flames. KCCI-TV reports that the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in Ankeny. Police say the people in the house got out…

