Driver And Passenger Killed While Fleeing Authorities Identified

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified the two men killed while trying to get away from authorities Monday as 24-year-old Ter-Rance Phillit Simmons and 25-year-old Terrance P. Simmons. The younger man was a suspect in a kidnapping. The two men were killed when the speeding car they were in crashed into the back of a semi-trailer. Authorities had been told a woman had been beaten and taken from a home in Schofield shortly after midnight Monday morning. The accident happened on Interstate 39 near Portage.

