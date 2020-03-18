Drive-thru Testing Debuts at Two Western WI Hospitals

At least two hospitals in western Wisconsin are offering drive-thru coronavirus testing. Mayo Clinic and Gundersen Health System in La Crosse are using drive-thru windows to test people at no cost. The drive-thru method is believed to be the safest way to test for COVID-19. Gundersen will also test for influenza for a fee. Mayo says an Eau Claire drive-thru is in the works, but it does not have an opening date.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.