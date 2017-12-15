Drive sober or get pulled over initiative kicks off in Wisconsin

More officers will be on patrol this holiday season, to crack down on drunken driving. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign kicks off Dec. 15 and runs through Jan 1. The initiative is hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The purpose is to help decrease the number of drunken drivers behind the wheel. Officers said if you’ve have too much to drink to call a cab or designate a sober driver at the beginning of the night. "It’s buildi…

