Drive sober or get pulled over initiative kicks off in Wisconsin
More officers will be on patrol this holiday season, to crack down on drunken driving. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign kicks off Dec. 15 and runs through Jan 1. The initiative is hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The purpose is to help decrease the number of drunken drivers behind the wheel. Officers said if you’ve have too much to drink to call a cab or designate a sober driver at the beginning of the night. "It’s buildi…
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game4 hours ago
- Snowmobilers hit the trails in Vilas Co.5 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘SuperCash’ game5 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘5 Card Cash’ game5 hours ago
- Drive sober or get pulled over initiative kicks off in Wisconsin9 hours ago
- Mosinee couple handcrafts winter gear from basement9 hours ago
- Walker would be ‘shocked’ if Ryan doesn’t run10 hours ago
- Prosecutors: California man delivered meth to Wisconsin to 'create addicts … cu...10 hours ago
- Shilling says women face ‘basic sexism in the workplace’10 hours ago
- Bill would require ignition interlock devices for first time drunk drivers10 hours ago
- Spartan Wrestling downs Little Chute10 hours ago
- Clarence E. Peterson10 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.