Drake Gosda Earns a Trip to State for Mauston Wrestling

Mauston Golden Eagle’s Sophomore Drake Gosda is headed to the WIAA Division 2 State wrestling tournament after claiming 3rd place at the Richland Center Sectional Tournament. Gosda opened up action with a pin over Beloit Turner’s Brayden Ward, Gosda would lose his next match to undefeated Reid Spurley and would have to fight back thru wrestle backs. Gosda opened up wrestle backs with a pin over Aiden DeBlare of Jefferson setting up a match to earn a trip to state. Gosda would pin his way to state by planting Broadhead Juda’s Jacob Lohmar 55 seconds into the opening period. Gosda would go on to fall in his true 2nd place matchup to Parker Heintz of Lodi but will wrestle under the bright lights of the Kohl Center Thursday night in Madison. Dalton Hoehn and Brandon Dolata each finished one place shy of state finishing in 4th place. Espyn Sweers went one and two for the Golden Eagles while Jackson Whitney lost in his opening match and did not have a wrestle back. Mauston finished 11th out of 20 teams in the tournament. Gosda is the first Golden Eagle to earn a trip to state since Dom Meurett in 2019.

Source: WRJC.com







