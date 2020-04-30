Dr. Martin Named Permanent Dean of UW-Extension
The interim dean and director of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension will now serve in that capacity on a permanent basis.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
-
Local Growers Elected to Potatoes USA Board
on April 30, 2020 at 11:14 AM
Three state produce growers have been elected to the Potatoes USA board of directors.
-
Rep. Kind Urging SBA to Provide Flexibility for Farmers in Need
on April 30, 2020 at 11:14 AM
Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind joined four other House members in asking the Small Business Administration for additional guidance that will allow farmers access to the Paycheck Protection Program.
-
Wisconsin Still Leading the Nation in Dairy Product Output
on April 30, 2020 at 11:14 AM
New figures have confirmed that the Dairy State put out more cheese and other dairy products than any other state during the past calendar year.
-
-
Wisconsinites Among Honorees of National Dairy Shrine Awards
on April 30, 2020 at 11:14 AM
The National Dairy Shrine has announced the winners of its most prestigious awards that are given out each year during World Dairy Expo.
-
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, April 29, 2020
by Bob Hague on April 30, 2020 at 12:57 AM
TODAY’S COVID-19 CASES, AS REPORTED BY THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES ON APRIL 29, 2020. THESE NUMBERS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE THROUGHOUT THE DAY.
-
Justice Daniel Kelly will hear voter purge case
by Raymond Neupert on April 30, 2020 at 12:22 AM
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly now says he will not recuse himself from the case involving a proposed purge of voters from the elections rolls. Kelly filed a brief with the courts on Wednesday, stating that since he was no longer in […]
-
Evers administration to cut state spending by five percent
by Bob Hague on April 30, 2020 at 12:09 AM
Governor Tony Evers said Wednesday that his administration is formulating plans to cut state operating budgets by five percent, or approximately $70 million, due to increased costs and decreasing revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic “This […]
-
Questions remain about Green Bay JBS plant after Trump order as advocates, relatives...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 29, 2020 at 11:03 PM
JBS may have no choice but to reopen after President Donald Trump required meat-processing plants to operate during the coronavirus pandemic.
